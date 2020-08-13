Chelsea Park Elementary staff excited for first day back at school

CHELSEA, Ala (WIAT) — Shelby County Schools is following their “cautious together” phase as they reopen their doors to students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes a staggered schedule.

The first day was Thursday for those with a last name that starts with A-J. Friday will be the first day for the K- Z group.

At Chelsea Park Elementary, principal Jennifer Galloway said they have missed their kids so much and want parents to know they are ready to keep them safe and give them a great education.

“The biggest difference is the social distancing and mask. Those will be big differences for us. Instruction is going to carry on like normal. We’re going to love our kids like we always do. Recess and specials, all of that will be the same,” Galloway said.

In the classrooms, desks are spaced 6 feet apart. Teachers will also be wearing a face shield or mask where you can see their mouth.

First grade teacher Jessica Galamore said she had to get a little creative this school year, but said it’s worth it to make the kids feel safe and comfortable.

“We’re keeping children 6 feet apart at all times and so our desk are arranged where we can do that so we’re going to do a lot of things when we’re standing, sitting and giving them the opportunity to move around while still being separated,” Galamore said.

Teachers and custodians have a plan in place and said they are fully stocked on all the cleaning supplies they need.

Galloway said she’s happy to see kids are coming back in-person.

“I think it’s so important for kids to come back. They need to have some normalcy. They need to be back in the building getting an education and socializing as much as they can. Being together and having those relationships is so important and these little kids need that,” she said.

Galloway said she expects more kids to be in their car drop-off line.

LATEST POSTS