Chelsea Park Elementary holding fundraiser for 3rd grader in a car accident

CHELSEA, Ala (WIAT) — A 3rd-grade student at Chelsea Park Elementary School is recovering at Children’s of Alabama after being in a car accident over the Christmas break.

In a Facebook post from the school, 8-year-old Jackson Toth was in an accident in Huntsville with his Dad. Jackson had severe lacerations to his liver. He also suffered injuries to his spleen and pancreas. Those injuries have caused him to struggle digesting his food.

His classmates have sent videos, cards, and posters to Jackson, in hopes it brings his spirits up.

The school is taking things a step further and holding a pajama popcorn fundraiser. On Friday, students can pay a dollar to wear their PJ’s to school and pay an extra dollar for popcorn. The school is also accepting additional donations. All the money raised is going to Jackson Toth’s family.

Jackson’s teacher, Heather Russell, said when her students heard what happened to Jackson, they immediately wanted to help. She said that’s what Chelsea is all about.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that my main goal for them is to know they’re loved and cared about. Yes, academics are great and that’s my job as a teacher is to teach them the information to succeed in life but more importantly, they need to know they’re loved and cared about, and to see they were concerned about a fellow classmate because we work hard to bring that community family feel in our classroom,” said Ms. Russell.

The Pajama fundraiser has been held before at Chelsea Park Elementary. Russell said a few months ago, they raised over $2,000 for Eli Hairston, a Chelsea middle school student who is recovering from a head trauma accident.

