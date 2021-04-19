False report from Chelsea High School student leads to lockdown

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has taken a student at Chelsea High School into custody after their false report led to the school being placed on lockdown Monday afternoon.

According to SCSO, the false report was received by officials around 12:45 p.m. and the school then went into lockdown and followed safety protocols. The lockdown lasted for 30 minutes before being lifted and normal operations resumed.

It was later revealed that a student at the school made the false claims. They were later taken into custody and SCSO says they plan to file juvenile charges against the student.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes the safety and security of our Shelby County Schools seriously. I am thankful for the partnerships that we have with Chelsea High School and the Shelby County Board of Education. Through these partnerships, we were able to quickly assess the potential threat and locate the person involved in creating the false alarm,” Sheriff John Samaniego said.

No other information has been released at this time.