Chelsea fire chief dies after being admitted to ICU

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley has died after being admitted to the ICU July 24.

The announcement came from the fire station’s Facebook page.

“Chief spent his entire life devoted to serving the citizens of Chelsea, so I think you know how special you are to him,” the post read.

Shirley was in the hospital since July 8 before being admitted to the ICU for an undisclosed reason, according to Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

No other information has been released at this time.

