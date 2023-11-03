CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A new business in Chelsea was closed and cleaning up Friday after a car crashed into the building Thursday night.

Bountiful Gifts and Apparel was set to host a grand opening Saturday, but those plans are now on hold as it works to renovate the building. The crash happened Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“We know that we have to adapt, and so we will go to an online store more until we can get back up,” store owner Paige Lankford said.

Lankford said she’s been working to open this store since the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she wanted a place that people could visit and experience together in person. She said while this is a setback, she is still committed to see her dream become a reality.

“It was you know sort of a punch to go from great excitement of what what, fixin’ to happen tomorrow to oh my goodness, we have to start all over again,” Lankford said. “So where this has been a punch in the gut, we know that he’s in control, and we’re all going to be fine.”

First responders said the driver experienced a medical emergency when he crashed into the building. He has been released from the hospital.