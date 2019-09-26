Cheaha State Park facing issues as fires continue to burn across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a Fire Alert for the entire state as thousands of acres of land have burned in the last week.

Cheaha State Park has not seen substantial rainfall in over five months, leading to 16 acres being burned since Friday. The fires were able to be contained thanks to the quick response from firefighters.

“Forest service was the first one to respond, and if we didn’t have them to help contain this, it grew from a six-acre fire to a 14-acre fire on the first day,” Mandy Pearson with Cheaha State PArk said. “And if we didn’t have their help containing it, it’d probably be much larger than that.”

Firefighters have been putting out fires across the state. At Cheaha State Park, they had to use bulldozers to dig perimeters to contain the fires.

The perimeters helped in the ousting of the fire, but it did shut down two trails and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Helicopters have aided firefighters in putting out the flames along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, AFC and Alabama A&M. Authorities will do a walkthrough Thursday to ensure the flames are out.

