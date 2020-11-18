Chatter continues after UA Kappa Delta 600-person party canceled

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama sorority Kappa Delta canceled a 600-person large party event that was supposed to take place Tuesday night.

Many are still talking about it Wednesday and wondering why the Tuscaloosa City Council approved the alcohol license in the first place for the off-campus party.

UA student Amelia McGowan is not disappointed Kappa Delta canceled the party.

“I did think it was not the best decision because there is lots of risk with that,” McGowan said. “Even though it was off campus I think it was a pretty risky thing to do.”

Her friend, UA student Juliana Strobing, is also glad it was called off. She is concerned about so many students who could have attended and will travel home for Thanksgiving.

“This had lots of potential to be a super spreader event especially people going home to see family and grandparents who can be at high risk for thanksgiving so it’s very scary,” Strobing said.

Kappa Delta sorority planned on hosting a 600-person party at an off-campus farm venue with 13 acres used for the event. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the alcohol license for the farm party that would be held Tuesday, Nov. 17.

City Councilman Kip Tyner voted to approve the alcohol license.

“This is one of those cases where I felt like, given the circumstances, I was given that it was the right thing to do: to vote yes,” Tyner said.

The event was to take place outdoors, with rotating shifts of no more than 200 attendees at a time, and a 30-minute pause between each group’s arrival and departure for required cleaning and sanitizing of tables, chairs and the overall venue.

City Councilman Lee Busby voted against it.

“We’ve closed down people, we’ve restricted capacity and we’ve instituted mandatory masking and we are giving citations for not social distancing and you know,” Busby said. “With all that taken into account this just presented opportunity for inconsistent messaging to everyone else and that’s why I didn’t think it was a good idea,” Busby said.

While the party was at an off-campus farm venue, the only way attendees would be able to access the area was by specially chartered buses filled to 50% rider capacity. The university reported before boarding the buses, all attendees would have their temperatures taken and masks checked. In between bus rides, the bus would be disinfected.

Kappa Delta officials made the decision to cancel it to protect the health and safety of the campus community, guests and its sorority members.