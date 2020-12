MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies in Morgan County stopped a vehicle pursuit Sunday evening and the driver is in custody.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies successfully deployed spikes, and have stopped the vehicle and have a driver in custody. They believe the passenger was possibly held against her will.

Troopers are continuing to investigate. Drivers should use caution on I-65 in Morgan County, the sheriff’s office reports.