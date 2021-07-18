Charter bus wreck injures over 15 near Oxford, including teens

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A charter bus transporting a private dance club was in a wreck with a tractor trailer near Oxford and at least 15 people were injured Sunday evening.

According to the Oxford Fire Department, they received the call around 5:13 p.m. that a tractor trailer had hit the back of a charter bus. When they arrived, they transported at least 15 people from the bus to a local hospital, including teens. They also transported 35 people to the Oxford Civic Center to get them off of the interstate and to a safe place.

The charter bus was transporting a private dance club from Mississippi to Atlanta, Georgia.

The Church of the Highlands assisted with the victims at the Oxford Civic Center. An additional victim was transported from the civic center to a local hospital due to feeling unwell from the accident.

The Lincoln Fire Department was the first to respond to the accident, but turned it over to Oxford and ALEA since it was in their jurisdiction. LFD did assist in transporting patients to the RMC Hospital in Anniston.