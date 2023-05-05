BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Gospel singer Charles Jenkins will be performing Sunday at the Star Church in Birmingham.

After the passing of his father at the age of 10, with the help of community members and school leaders, he turned to the Gospel and the church to help him through hard times. He is sharing his story Sunday in hopes of inspiring others.

“It’s going to be a massive celebration of love and hope and inspiration and that church does so many great things in the community,” Jenkins said. “And I am excited to be coming and I got a brain new EP out called ‘Gospel Music Changed My Life’ and so I will be sharing music from that. Brand new music to get people singing out loud and feeling inspired and uplifted.”

The concert is Sunday at the Star Church located on London Avenue South in Birmingham.

It starts at 10 am.