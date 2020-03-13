1  of  2
President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus Alabama's second coronavirus case confirmed
Charles Barkley says he has been tested for coronavirus, waiting for results

ATLANTA (WIAT) — On Thursday, Alabama native and NBA star turned analyst Charles Barkley has admitted he has been tested for the coronavirus.

The announcement came on “Inside the NBA” on TNT. The former MVP said he had not been feeling well and took a test as a precaution.

“I spent an earlier part of the week in New York City, and when I got to Atlanta yesterday I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “ I talked to a couple of people at Turner and a couple of doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. So, I started yesterday. This is my second day, and I haven’t been feeling great. They didn’t want me to take any chances, so they told me to quarantine myself for 48 hours.”

This comes after the NBA had decided to postpone the rest of the season on Wednesday. Two NBA players have already tested positive for COVID-19 in all-stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

Barkley did say that he has not been diagnosed yet and is still awaiting results.

“I went to take a coronavirus test late this afternoon. I have not gotten the results back. So, I’m just kind of in limbo right now,” he said. “I’m really hoping it was just a bug. Like I said, I was in New York earlier this week and that was a hot-spot. When I got to Atlanta I just wasn’t feeling well. But I took the test, I just haven’t gotten the results back. That’s where I’m at right now.”

Barkley had recently appeared on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this week. Colbert asked him how coronavirus had been affecting his life, Barkley responded, “not at all.”

COVID-19 has led to mass canceling of sporting events across the country, even here in Alabama. To see a full list of canceled events, click here.

