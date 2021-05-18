Charles Barkley gives $1,000 to every Leeds City Schools employee

FILE – In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Leeds’ favorite son is continuing to give back to his hometown, whether it be through building new houses or, recently, money to help teachers and school employees.

On Tuesday, Leeds City Schools announced that Charles Barkley, the Hall of Fame basketball player and 1981 graduate of Leeds High School, had given back to the school system by buying laptops, Wifi hotspots, and getting donations from Clorox Corporation for wipes. In addition, Barkley provided $1,000 to each employee of the school system.

“Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic. Although it’s been challenging, the Leeds staff has persevered and we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel,” the school system said in a statement posted Tuesday. “We are beyond thankful to know our hometown hero and benefactor, Charles Barkley, recognizes the hard work and dedication of the Leeds staff, even under the toughest of circumstances. Thank you, Charles!”

School system officials said that over the years, Barkley had given over $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates.