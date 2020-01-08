Charles Barkley donates $1 million to Miles College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Charles Barkley, an NBA Hall of Fame basketball player from Leeds, is giving back in a big way.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Barkley had donated $1 million to Miles College. This is the largest gift in the history of the college.
“It’s great that Mr. Barkley thinks enough of Miles College to donate a million dollars,” interim President Bobbie Knight said in a written statement. “This gift lays the foundation to launch our $100 million dollar comprehensive campaign.”
Barkley, who was a star player at Auburn University before going on to play 16 years in the NBA, has had a long-running relationship with Miles College. Back in September, Barkley visited with Miles students during a football pep rally.
“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie Knight over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley said in the statement. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”
According to the Miles statement, Barkley’s contribution to the school will go on to “establish the level of key gifts from others in the philanthropic community.”
LATEST POSTS
- Lawmakers focused on military safety overseas following Iran’s missile attack
- LSU responds to online petition to cancel classes for the National Championship game
- Oil prices tumble after Trump address on Iran
- Trying to get to the Seahawks vs. Packers game? It’ll cost you
- Honey Badger has Chiefs facing former team in NFL playoffs