Changes taking place at Alabama nail salons due to coronavirus pandemic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Under Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order, nail salons across Alabama are allowed to reopen.

For Genesis Nails Spa in Homewood, they decided to wait until Thursday to reopen so they could get all precautionary measures in place. One thing that will look different is Plexiglas between the nail technician and client. Manager Long Pham said this is to prevent any airborne germs between the two.

They also have taken away the waiting area and drying area in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Pham said one of the biggest challenges is how their prices have increased.

“Prices will be going up a dollar or two as far as our prices. That’s to just combat how prices for alcohol, masks, and gloves have doubled in price, not even saying for all other supplies we need. Even with the price increase, sometimes the supply is not even there, so even if you’re willing to pay for it, sometimes it might be out so that’s tough to get,” Pham said.

Staff members are working in shifts so everyone is appropriately spaced out.

“We’re trying to make sure everyone is safe,” Pham said. “We have families, you have families. We don’t want anyone to have any contact with this if not necessary. If you feel it’s not safe for you to come in just wait it out. Of course you want to get your nails done but it’s not that important where it could be harmful to you or your family so just stay safe.”

Pham said they are asking for people to make appointments right now.

