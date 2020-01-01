Changes in Alabama insurance law starting 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the penalty when caught without car insurance is changing.

The state is giving drivers a break who are caught a second time without car insurance.

The first offense remains the same. When caught without liability insurance, its a $200 fine and your license can be suspended up to 30 days, until you provide proof of insurance.

The second offense doubles the fine to $400, but what the state is getting rid of is the 4-month license suspension.

As long as the driver can prove they have insurance and pay the fine, they’re able to continue driving in the state legally.

The Alabama Department of Revenue said that once someone has paid the $400 fine and provided proof of insurance, taking away that person’s ability to drive is an extra burden on taxpayers because that person may not be able to get to work, school or other places.

Tyler Gibbs with Alfa Insurance said he’s making sure his clients understand the changes and take any extra steps to make sure they’re protected while on the road. Gibbs suggests drivers increase their liability limit.

“When you have the appropriate amount of liability insurance, how it helps you is because you have enough value in your car being driven to where if something were to happen, it can cover someone else’s loses or damages or less, it can also cover your expenses if you were ever to get caught in any type of legal suit,” said Gibbs.

Alabama’s mandatory liability insurance law has been in effect 2000.

For a whole list of the legislative updates and what else is changing in 2020 for drivers, click here.

