HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Actress and singer Chandra Currelley will make an appearance at perfect Note on Saturday.

Currelley is known for her work in Tyler Perry’s Bruh on BET+. She’s also appeared in For Better or Worse and several films. She said fans can expect good music and a good time Saturday.

“They can expect an experience, a journey” Currelley said. “It will be more than just about music.”

Tickets for the concert are available at perfectnotelive.com.