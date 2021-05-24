Chancellor: University of Alabama System to have ‘normal on-campus’ experience this fall

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA – October 22, 2010: Sign for The University of Alabama on the front of the College of Nursing building. This building was recently constructed on the southeast corner of campus, which is located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (USA).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pending any new developments in COVID-19 cases across Alabama, three of the state’s largest universities will allow vaccinated students and staff to go maskless around most areas on-campus, Chancellor Finis St. John IV said in a statement Monday.

The announcement comes as the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama at Huntsville have spent the last year adjusting to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the pandemic, each of the universities have taken precautions, from remote learning to slowly integrating a hybrid in-person/virtual learning.

“In our Comprehensive Health & Safety Plan, we continue to draw on the world-renowned expertise of the physicians, scientists, and researchers at The University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and throughout our UAB Health System,” St. John said in a statement. “With their guidance, I am confident we will have a full, normal on-campus experience as our students, faculty and staff return for the Fall 2021 semester.”

On Monday, the city of Birmingham let their mask order expire. In addition, the statewide Safer At Home order is set to expire May 31.