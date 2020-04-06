Champion Cleaners offering free laundry services for healthcare professionals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Champion Cleaners is offering a special service to healthcare professionals who are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Champion Cleaners has been classified as an “essential business” by Gov. Kay Ivey during the Stay at Home Order, but the business has been slow since the community has been staying home. The cleaners continues to serve their pickup and delivery customers with their twice-a-week service.

After reading reports about the heroic efforts of the many health care professionals and those supporting doctors and nurses, Champion Cleaners is offering Champion Hamper service at no charge for those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champion Hamper service is a wash, dry and fold service using one of the special “Champion Hampers.” The cleaning service wash, dry and fold your regular wash-day laundry for a normal set price of $40 for everything you can put in our jumbo Hamper.

There are items Champion does not include as part of this offer, like dry clean only items, items that must air dry or washed alone, leather and suede as well as bedspreads and comforters. But Champion Cleaners will wash, dry and fold jeans, tee shirts, underwear, socks, pants, shirts, workout attire – your regular wash day laundry that can be washed in a washing machine and dried in a dryer.

Beginning Monday, April 19, through Friday, May 15, Champion Cleaners will offer free “Hampers for Healthcare” service at no charge for those working the long hours and making personal sacrifices for everyone in the metro Birmingham area fighting for our health.

The cleaners service asks healthcare workers one thing when bringing clothes that need to be washed.

“We ask that those working in healthcare not bring us scrubs and PPE they wear when working,” they asked. “We must protect our employees and reduce spreading the virus.”