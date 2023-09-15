CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Centreville community in Bibb County is paying tribute to a local legend.

A roadside sign on Highway 219 now bears the name of 102-year-old Jimmie Lee Lott Sr., a deacon for Mt. Sinai Church in Centreville. Not only was he a devout clergyman, but he’s remembered by many for his selflessness. He would drive members of the congregation to appointments when he was well into his late 90s as an act of service.

Lott also served his country with distinction. He was a veteran of not one, not two, but three wars: World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict.

Lott’s granddaughter Jacquelyn Lott says it is a huge honor for her family that the community is recognizing her grandfather for his service and legacy.

“This is a great experience I am just blessed and happy that family and friends could show up for my grandfather because he has done lots for the community,” Jacquelyn said. “We are so blessed and there has not been a time when my grandfather has not been doing something for the community.”

City councilman Don Mack says Lott’s commitment to his church and community was truly remarkable and an inspiration.

“We love him and I know a lot of y’all love him and lots of family members love him and he had an impact on Bibb County. He was an inspiration to my whole family,” Mack said.