Centreville teen killed in single-vehicle accident

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Centreville teenager was killed after being ejected from a vehicle Sunday in Bibb County.

Early Sunday morning, a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by a Centreville teenager left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The teen passenger, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Alabama 219 near the 39 mile marker, one mile south of Centreville.

The crash is under investigation.