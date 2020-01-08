Centreville man charged with rape, sexual assault of autistic teen

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Centreville man has been arrested for the rape and sexual assault of a teenager with autism over the past two years.

Roy Thomas Grammer May, 35, has been charged with three counts of rape of first-degree rape, three counts of human trafficking, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the Brent Police Department, Centreville police received a call Dec. 30 that a 15-year-old autistic juvenile had been raped and sexually assaulted. During the investigation, it was determined these incidents occurred in both Centreville and Brent over the past two years. May was arrested later that same day.

May is currently being held at the Bibb County Jail on a $770,000 bond. More charges are coming upon the completion of the investigation, according to Brent PD.

