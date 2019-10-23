Centre woman arrested after stabbing man during domestic dispute

CENTRE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning.

According to CCSO, Sondra D. Miller, 56, stabbed a man with a knife around 4 a.m. Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Miller.

Miller was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of second-degree domestic violence, a felony.

The victim is currently being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

No information on the cause of the incident has been released.

