CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dozen apartment units near Center Point have been damaged during an early Friday morning fire.

According to the Center Point Fire Department, authorities were called to Upland Apartments on the 110 block of 25th Court Northwest in Center Point Friday morning. 12 units were involved in the apartment fire.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation.

