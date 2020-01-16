Centre man charged with threatening to blow up child clothing store

CENTRE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fort Payne Police Department arrested a man after investigators say he threatened to blow up a children’s clothing store back in October 2019.
According to FPPD, investigators found a note inside The Children’s Place on that stated a bomb would go off on Oct. 15 and “blow everyone up.”
FPP Chief Randy Bynum stated that after handwriting samples were examined, it was determined that 23-year-old Kevin Andy Pangle was a suspect.
Pangle has been charged with making terroristic threats and is being held in the Dekalb Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.
