Centre man charged with setting fire to church, home with person inside

CENTRE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he set fire to his home while someone was inside as well as a church this week.

According to CCSO, 61-year-old Keith Garner of Centre set fire to his own home “earlier this week” while another person was inside. Thankfully, the person was able to escape without injury.

Garner then set fire to Ebenezer United Methodist Church Wednesday morning. The church sustained the loss of their fellowship hall, according to CCSO.

Garner has been taken into custody and charged with first and second-degree arson. He is in the Cherokee County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS