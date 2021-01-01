Central Alabama’s first baby of 2021 welcomed at Brookwood Baptist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham-area hospital has welcomed Central Alabama’s first New Year bundle of joy!

“Oh baby, it’s 2021! Brookwood Baptist Medical Center saw the first baby of the new year arrive at 12:40 a.m.,” hospital staff posted on social media.

The hospital’s first baby, a girl named Caela, came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

Caela’s mother Carletra Jackson told hospital staff, “I’m blessed and honored to have a beautiful baby girl to start the new 2021 year off.”

Staff at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa tell CBS 42 their first baby of 2021 was born Friday around 8 a.m. As of Friday at noon, other hospitals in Central Alabama have not yet reported any births in the new year. Staff at Grandview Medical Center tell CBS 42 their first baby of the year is on the way, but the mother is still in labor.

CBS 42 has not confirmed if little Caela is the first baby born in Alabama in 2021.

This adorable story will be updated as new babies are welcomed across Central Alabama.