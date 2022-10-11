It has been 36 days since we have had measurable rain here in Alabama, which is anything over 0.1″. Tomorrow will break that streak with not 1, but 2 rounds of activity.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing and we can’t rule out a stray sprinkle. This will not be anything widespread.



WEDNESDAYMORNING: Morning temperatures will hold in the 60s as clouds and warming dew point temperatures prevent a deep dive in those overnight lows. From sunrise though 9am, we will have a generally cloudy sky without much in terms of rain. Then, we need ot be prepared for 2 rounds of wet weather.

ROUND 1: From 9am-3pm rain will be moving in from the south and will begin nosing its way into our southern most counties around 9am and continue to lift north through early afternoon. Most of the heavy rain stays south of I-20. Round 1 will be primarily a rain event. No severe weather is expected with this first wave of rain.

ROUND 2: From 9pm-3am Thursday a cold front arrives and that will bring a line of more organized showers and storms. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and some damaging winds. Flooding is not a concern at this time, as these storms will not be terribly stationary. Although there is still a considerable amount of precipitable water (aka: moisture in the atmosphere), the speedy movement of these storm should prevent any flooding issues.