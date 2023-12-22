HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – There aren’t many days left to buy those last-minute Christmas presents, and the stores across central Alabama are busy.

Downtown Homewood’s local shops were full of people on a mission to get those Christmas lists checked off but even though the clock is getting low, not many people are stressed to still be out shopping.

“We probably do this too often but there’s a lot of really great shops here in downtown Homewood, a lot of selection, so we like to shop local,” says Brittany Foley who is shopping for her nieces and nephews.

Many people out Friday were shopping for just the last few people on their lists while others were just starting.

“We started early but didn’t get everything done like we had planned just like everybody else,” says Allen Jones, out shopping for his son.

“I’ve got one, I’m knocking them out faster than he is,” shopper Tyler Moore said.

“I’m just now getting started so you know,” shopper Brian Moore said. “I’ll just write notes and give out cash if that’s the problem.”

This late in the game, many people say it’s more about enjoying the hustle and bustle than the shopping.

“It’s a very Christmas spirit atmosphere and it’s just fun walking around, meeting people, people you haven’t seen in a while,” Aimy Abreo from Birmingham said.

“It’s just more about having family time. Walking around, talking, just finding a few last-minute things,” Meldric Wilson from Talladega said. “Seeing the wife smile when I buy something that she knows I shouldn’t buy.”

Last-minute shopping knows no age limits and even a young group of friends had a fun time out and about picking out gifts for each other.

“I got chocolate and I got more chocolate and I got a bath bomb and a face mask,” one girl said.

“I got her a perfume,” another said.

“I got a candle,” a third said.

“I got her that gift,” the final member observed.

“$20 gift card to Sephora,” one girl said.

“Slay!” her friend piped up.

Most shoppers hope to get all their shopping done on Friday to avoid the high-traffic areas through the weekend.