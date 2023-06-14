BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With strong storms expected to roll in overnight and throughout the day Wednesday, some areas in central Alabama are prepping for flash flooding.

It’s been about a year since the flash flooding in downtown Birmingham, and the city said it’s doing its part to keep storm drains clear and crews on the ready to help in case a similar situation happens.

“I think we were all caught off guard by it,” Rick Journey, communications director for the city of Birmingham, said.

The city of Birmingham said it’s preparing all 99 neighborhoods for the possibility of flash flooding, having crews on call overnight for rapid response.

“When you have potential for severe weather, when you have a potential for flash flooding, our Storm Water Management Team gets in touch with DPW and says ‘These are the places we think you should check, these could be some of the challenging areas,'” Journey said.

For homeowners, flash flooding can be costly, especially without flooding insurance.

“One inch of flood water or rain can cause $25,000 of damage to a home,” said Dusty Smith, consumer services manager for the Alabama Department of Insurance. “It can be devastating, it’s a devastating loss and a lot of personal property and contents can be lost and the home certainly can be damaged.”

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency says when a lot of rain falls in a short amount of time, the drainage systems get backed up which goes into the creeks causing flash flooding.

“Don’t drive through flooded roadways, it does not take a lot of flowing water to sweep a car away because then you’re not only putting yourself in danger, you’re also putting the first responders who might have to rescue you in that flowing water,” says Melissa Sizemore with Jefferson County EMA. “If you have a flooded roadway while you’re traveling, turn around, don’t drown.”