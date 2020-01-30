Central Alabama neighbors concerned about feral hogs destroying property

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Feral hogs continue to plague neighbors around Jefferson County, causing damage to yards and property.

The wild pigs can grow to be more than 400 pounds and can destroy farmland, graveyards, and even golf courses.

They can do a lot of damage in the thousands of dollars,” said Mike Stokes, the owner of Mountain View Golf Course in Graysville.

The golf course seems to be on the dinner menu for the swine. A CBS 42 camera spotted several small pigs. While the animals may look harmless, they reproduce very quickly.

“They come in and reproduce so fast until you just can’t keep up with them,” said Curtis Smith, another owner at Mountain View Golf Course.

Smith said the hogs can also impact business.

“You think about a golf course and you think about plush green grass and they come through and it looks like a pig pen, so it has been an issue financially and it costs business,” said Smith.

In nearby Adamsville, Holly Pilato said her property is a mess.

“They’re basically tearing up the yards, our yard has been torn up and our neighbors,” said Pilato.

Pilato said multiple pigs have been spotted together, particularly at night when the animals are most active.

“My husband has actually seen them late at night and said there is at least 15 or more, some are very large,” said Pilato.

State wildlife leaders encourage hunting the animals to control population.

“In areas where hunting is allowed, private landowners can hunt feral hogs, everyday of the year, there is no bag limit, which means they can kill as many as they’d like and they can even obtain permits from us to hunt them at night if necessary,” said Marianne Hudson, with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

In addition to causing property damage, Hudson said the pigs can also cut into the food supply meant for other animals.

“Because feral hogs can reproduce so much and can spread a lot throughout an area, we recommend private landowners take more than one method to control the pigs, not only do we recommend they hunt the hogs, but also trapping them,” said Hudson.

There are several trappers recognized by state wildlife leaders who can help control the population.

“Our personal best we caught 51 pigs at one time,” said Barry Estes with Alabama Hog Control.

Estes sets up a pen to trap the hogs and uses a camera from his Jager Pro system.

“These cameras are motion sensitive so when the pigs come into the trap, you start watching and you start counting because you want to catch them all,” said Estes.

Using his phone, Estes is able to press a button to close the gate on the pen, trapping the animals to be dispatched humanely.

“You have to dispatch them, it is actually illegal in alabama to transport live feral hogs,” said Estes.

According to Estes, he estimates he kills between 1,200 and 1,300 hogs each year.

“Hogs are becoming a larger problem every year in the state of Alabama, farmers, landowners, hunting clubs, neighborhoods, graveyards,” said Estes.

With more reported sighting of the animals, state leaders hope neighbors will look for ways to take care of the hogs.

Most cities prohibit the discharge of firearms in city limits, but neighbors may be able to use a cross bow to dispatch an animal, depending on ordinances. Check with your respective city or town for more information.

There are several permitted control operators throughout Alabama that can be found here.

Wildlife leaders also say that leaving food or trash outside will attract a number of wild species, including swine. If you have questions about hog hunting, contact the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“We can even have some technical assistance biologists, visit landowners to give advice for free on how to control hogs on their property,” said Hudson.

For more information about feral hog hunting in Alabama, click here.