Central Alabama high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Delta

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Many high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the potential of bad weather on Friday from Hurricane Delta.

That includes Mountain Brook High School and Briarwood Christian, who face each other Thursday night.

Chris Yeager, head coach at Mountain Brook, said they are looking forward to a good game, but said the change in plans definitely had an impact on them.

“Everything about this year, the routine has been disruptive. We’ve dealt with COVID-19, hurricanes, other things and school openings and closures and half capacity so all those things, what it does is you learn to work around what works for the majority of people and it doesn’t always come down to what I like it. It’s for the better of other people,” Yeager said.

For Briarwood Christian School, head football coach Matthew Forester said when he heard they had to play a day earlier, he had to change up some plans.

“It’s really having a balance of prepared and not overworking them. Everything we do is about the rhythm of getting to Friday and all of sudden when it changes stuff up, you want to make sure you’re smart with not only getting anything you need to install but also making sure they are rested and ready to play,” Forester said.

In the end, both coaches said they are just thankful they have a game to play since this 2020 season has been very unpredictable.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Briarwood.

