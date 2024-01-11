HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Head coach Nick Saban’s impact on college football is undeniable, but he has also had a major impact on high school football in Alabama.

Thompson High School Football Coach Mark Freeman says Saban set the standard for football. He enjoyed attending the coaching clinics that Saban hosted during his tenure at Alabama.

“The knowledge that he gave us and our players, you can just feed off it,” Freeman said.

Hoover High School Football Coach Drew Gilmer said he considers Saban one of the greatest head coaches of all time.

“He’s got a great personality, and the kids love him, and everybody that has worked and played for him really holds him in high regard, and he is the best to do it,” Gilmer said.

As the University of Alabama now starts the process of finding a new head coach, both coaches say it’s important they select the perfect candidate when it comes to high school recruiting.

“Being in the middle of the NIL and the portal, they got to open their eyes and get the right person who sees into the future,” Freeman said.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be an Alabama person, but it’s going to have to be a person that can handle that large scoop of the job because that is a huge business,” Gilmer said.

The University of Alabama is set to announce its new head football coach within the next few days.