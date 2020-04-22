Central Alabama firefighter, family members recovering from COVID-19

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County family on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 is now battling the virus themselves.

Michael and Jessica Horsley told CBS 42 that both tested positive for coronavirus, along with their 12-year-old daughter. The family lives in Warrior.

Michael Horsley is an area firefighter. His wife Jessica is a caregiver.

While she said he is used to all sorts of battles, COVID-19 is a different kind of enemy, one she feels helpless against.

“Seeing your loved one suffer and you can’t do anything about it. There is no amount of love that is going to make his symptoms better,” Jessica Horsley said.

Michael Horsley has been struggling with a high fever for several days, but has avoided a trip to the hospital so far.

“He is having to do albuterol breathing treatments just to be able to catch his breath and breathe. He can’t even speak, when he starts talking he is air-hungry,” Jessica Horsley said.

Jessica is finally getting over the virus herself after testing positive almost two weeks ago. Now her focus is on her husband and 12-year-old who are infected. The couple also has four other children who are not sick.

“A family is not designed to be quarantined from each other. Our children are all under the age of 12, the youngest being 5, so they still depend on mom and dad to do basic needs,” Jessica Horsley said.

Neighbors and even strangers have come to the rescue. Horsley said people have dropped off everything from food to sidewalk chalk.

The family has shared their story on social media and continue to ask for prayer.

“So really through our postings, we really just wanted the prayers. We really believe prayer is what is going to pull him out of this,” Jessica Horsley said.

Jessica described herself and her husband as healthy and said they did not have pre-existing conditions. While some have called for health orders to be relaxed, Horsley is urging people to be patient.

“I think that the virus is still out there and the potential to infect someone that may not be as fortunate as we have been, that potential is still very much real,” Jessica Horsley said.

The family hopes that Michael Horsley will continue to improve in the days ahead. They want the community to know how thankful they are for their support.

“It has really taken its toll on us so the outpouring of love and support and just the sheer generosity of perfect strangers has been absolutely overwhelming, and let me tell you it has been a spirit lifter in this house,” said Horsley.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on the family's progress.

