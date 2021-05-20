Central Alabama cyclists take part in ‘Ride of Silence’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cyclists across central Alabama and the United States engaged in an event to honor those injured or killed while riding a bike on public roadways.

Ride of Silence was started in 2003 after a cyclist in Dallas, Texas was struck and killed.

A procession of bikers started at Cahaba Cycles in Homewood to raise awareness about cycling safety. Local organizers say as the hobby becomes more popular, it’s important for drivers to be patient and safe when passing cyclists on the road.

“I just wanted everyone to take a minute and remember they might know a cyclist. So don’t get frustrated for the ten seconds that you might have to wait to pass us safely on the road,” Karen Clanton with the Birmingham Bicycle Club said.