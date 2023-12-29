CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Christian ministry camp in Shelby County is asking for help from the community to remain open.

Hargis Christian Camp needs over $90,000 by Sunday to pay off its $2.5 million property lease. The camp offers many different programs and hosts retreats for youth church groups throughout the year.

The property was constructed in the 1960s and was run by a church until 1999 when it was purchased by the YMCA.

Aaron Knight, president of Hargis Christian Camp, purchased the property from a developer two years ago. So far, the camp needs a remaining $98,000 balance to pay by Sunday.

Volunteer Madelyn Wigley says Hargis is family.

“I look forward to being here and to being with my family, and if God didn’t bless me with something other than Hargis, that would be enough,” Wigley said.

Camper Damien Farrand shared what he loves about Hargis.

“I get to be here with friends and family, talk about Jesus and have fun,” Farrand said.

Knight is confident the camp will remain open.

“We’ve shifted the whole model of save the camp to rebuild the camp,” Knight said. “We have three or four lounges up here that haven’t been remodeled. Build stuff done like roofs, heating, and air, so our next step is remodeling the camp.”

To donate to Hargis Christian Camp, click here.