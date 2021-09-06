Central Alabama businesses give back to help Hurricane Ida evacuees

HOMEWOOD Ala. (WIAT) — Several local businesses are giving back to evacuees from Hurricane Ida as many of them are temporarily living in Central Alabama until they are able to return home to Louisiana.

Homewood Bagel Company will be giving away free coffee, tea, latte’s, and soft drinks to help people during their time of need. Owner Ginny Levens said she has a family in Louisiana so she knows all too well what these people are going through.

“We noticed a few days ago that people were coming in basically evacuating from Louisiana. So the first thing we did the first time somebody came in is say coffee’s on us let us caffeinate you all up. We just continued that,” said Ginny Leavens, owner of Homewood Bagel Company.

True 40 also will be giving away three free classes during the month of September. The business specializes in offering unique barre, cardio, and stretching activities.

“We really have an emphasis on community here at True 40 and this is a small thing we can do for the victims of the Hurricane. It’s such a terrible thing and everybody needs some me time,” said Sydney King, manager of True 40.

To help Homewood Bagel Company give away free bagels, they’re asking people of the community to participate in the site’s bagel program. If you a buy a select bagel one can then be given to someone else.