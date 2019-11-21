Central AL Forecast: Warm, cloudy today as a cold front approaches

The warming trend in Central Alabama continues today with highs reaching the low 70s in a few spots. This will happen despite clouds increasing later this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is set to bring rain to the forecast starting tomorrow. More on that coming up. With increased clouds, and maybe a few light showers tomorrow morning, lows will only fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.



Rain chances will move in for Friday afternoon and linger into the evening hours. We don’t really see a potential thunderstorm threat with this, so no severe weather is expected. But we will stay soggy at the end of the week. The front that will bring this rain will take its sweet time moving through, so expect showers around for the morning and early afternoon Saturday, with the evening clearing out with drier air coming in.



Sunday and Monday of next week will be cooler and drier with highs from the upper 50s to low 60s. Morning lows will sit in the low to mid-30s for most. Right now, as we approach Thanksgiving on Thursday, rain looks possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a drying-out trend for the holiday.

