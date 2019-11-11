Central AL Forecast: VERY COLD, Wind Chill Below Freezing All Day Tuesday

TUESDAY: Light showers are continuing across the region this morning behind our STRONG cold front which passed through last night. The dry air appears to be winning out, keeping any chances of sleet/freezing rain accumulations to a minimum. Still, that chance of seeing a few ice pellets will be there for the rest of the morning before sunrise.

The main weather story for tomorrow is not necessarily our chances of seeing a wintry mix, but the notably COLD air that’s coming in. 15 to 25 mph winds will make it feel MUCH colder than the actual temperatures, which should already be cold in the 30s. We’ll start the day with the wind chill in the teens & 20s at sunrise, then the wind chill stays below freezing all day long tomorrow, even as the sun comes out later in the morning. Above all else, bundle up! Very cold and mostly sunny with a high of 40° in Birmingham.

WEDNESDAY: Our streak of cold temperatures continues into Wednesday morning as well. Wednesday morning will be our first hard freeze of the season as temperatures areawide drop below freezing and into the low 20s before sunrise. Take necessary measures to protect your pipes, plants, pets and people!

After roughly 9 AM, temperatures should climb back above freezing as the sun comes back out. Mainly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Staying mainly dry for Thursday and Friday with limited rain chances. Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.