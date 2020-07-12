Central AL Forecast: Storms winding down this evening after widespread wind damage

Facebook Live from earlier this afternoon; covering severe storms in the Birmingham metro.

Been a very active day in Central Alabama with a strong cluster of thunderstorms. Straight-lined winds have produced widespread wind damage–trees & power lines were reported down across parts of Blount, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, & Shelby Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 7 P.M. for much of the region.

After 7 P.M,. most of the activity will have died down, and temperatures will stay mild overnight tonight. Expecting a quiet evening with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Our rain chances fade away as the week begins with more sunshine returning for Monday.  As a strong upper-level ridge moves in from the West, the high temperatures will climb even higher into the mid & upper 90s.  We’ll need to be wary of possible Heat Advisories that could be issued this coming week–the heat index could potentially reach the mid-100s if our dew points are high enough.

The heat will be the main weather story for this coming week–be sure to limit your outside time as much as possible & remember to stay hydrated!

