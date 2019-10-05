Central AL Forecast: Much anticipated colder air on the way

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. But, most of us will remain dry until late in the evening with an approaching (and highly anticipated) cold front. Temperatures will be warm, but with a bit more cloud cover, most locations will climb to the upper 80s, low 90s.

MONDAY: Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area. Behind the front, we will FINALLY see the end to the heat wave and the return of much more comfortable temperatures. With the widespread showers and colder air tracking through, our temperatures will struggle to got out of the mid 70s!

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain should clear the area by Tuesday and our skies will turn mostly sunny. It’ll feel nice and cool on Tuesday, with morning lows falling into the 50s and afternoon highs remaining in the 70s! Slightly warmer for the rest of the week, with overnight lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

At the end of the week, models are hinting at another strong cold front moving through on Friday that may cool things done and make for a chilly weekend next weekend.