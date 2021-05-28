Central AL Forecast: Cold front brings us storms today and MUCH cooler weather for Memorial Day Weekend

Get ready for some BIG changes to the weather across central Alabama starting today. An upper-level wave and a cold front will move across Alabama today. These systems will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms starting around midday and continuing through the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. SPC has placed most of central Alabama in a Level 1 Marginal Risk. The possible threats would be strong winds and large hail. We could also see some heavy rain. Fortunately, it has been very dry lately, so the bulk of the rain will be absorbed into the ground. It will still be very warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s before the storms arrive. The rain/storms could cause some delays in the SEC Baseball Tournament.











The showers and storms will gradually push to southern Alabama tonight. Then we will be cloudy, breezy and turning cooler with lows in the 50s.

Memorial Weekend Outlook: The really BIG change to our weather will be this weekend. The cold front will push south into the Gulf of Mexico, and an area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. This will allow for a MUCH cooler air mass to move into Alabama. We will be mostly cloudy until the afternoon and then expect some peaks of sunshine. High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid 80s. How nice does that sound?! Sunday will be a dry day as the front moves farther into the Gulf and drier air moves over us. It will be sunny with lower humidity and high temperatures only in the upper 70s.

Monday, Memorial Day, will be sunny, warmer and a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rest of Next Week: Tuesday will be a warmer and more humid day as the area of high pressure moves to the east allowing southerly winds to return to Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Some upper-level waves/disturbances will move across the state Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Each day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will stay in the 80s.

