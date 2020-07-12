Central AL Forecast: Afternoon Storms Leave Widespread Damage; Heat Wave Expected This Week

5 P.M. UPDATE-Severe Thunderstorm Watch has now expired. Severe weather threat for Central Alabama has ended.

Been a very active day in Central Alabama with a strong cluster of thunderstorms that came racing in from the Northwest. These types of storms are difficult to forecast, but our short-range forecast models started picking up on this possibility early this morning. Straight-lined winds have produced widespread wind damage–numerous trees & power lines were reported down across parts of Blount, Winston, Walker, Jefferson, & Shelby Counties. That same complex of storms is now racing Southeast through South Alabama.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight with a few leftover showers possible–just a 20% chance. Temperatures will stay mild overnight tonight with lows in the low 70s.

Our rain chances fade away as the week begins tomorrow. Expecting a lot of sunshine & intense summer heat–highs in the low to mid 90s Monday.  As a strong upper-level ridge moves in from the West, (the same ridge that’s sparked a heatwave over the Southern Plains the past few days), the high temperatures will climb even higher into the mid & upper 90s.  We’ll need to be wary of possible Heat Advisories that could be issued this coming week–the heat index could potentially reach the mid-100s if our dew points are high enough.

The heat will be the main weather story for this coming week–be sure to limit your outside time as much as possible & remember to stay hydrated! No considerable chances of rain in the forecast until next weekend…just a lot of sunshine and a lot of heat.

