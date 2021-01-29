Center Point’s Victory City Church recovering from tornado damage

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center Point community has a long road to recovery as it works to recover from an EF-3 tornado that tore through parts of the city Monday night.

Center Point’s Victory City Church is among many places that was heavily affected by the storm. Church leaders say it will be several months before they know if they can use the building again to hold services.

Throughout the week, restoration companies have been surveying damages at the church. The structural integrity of the building has shifted and has endured water damage that will serve as a major challenge as they work to restore the facility.

Pastor Brandon Knight said that despite the congregation’s own circumstances, they still want to be able to provide support as the community continues to recover with many people now left without a home.

“The church is displaced, but a lot of people their homes are displaced so as the city is doing things in the community to provide living arrangements to get people funded, foods, toiletries things like that. We want to be able to commit a certain amount of funds,” Knight said.

Other congregations have offered their churches for Victory City to use and stream its services online and on Facebook starting on Sunday.

To help Victory City recover and rebuild you can leave a donation on their website. You can go donate money by visiting City Hall and giving money in their name. All funds will go directly to people affected by the storm.