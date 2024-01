BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was struck and killed by a falling tree while driving in Birmingham was identified Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 68-year-old Cedric Ralph McNeal was driving along Crestwood Boulevard near 11:00 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by a falling tree. McNeal was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.