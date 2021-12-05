Center Point house fire kills child, critically injures adult

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A house fire that took place early Sunday morning in Center Point killed a child and critically injured an adult.

Firefighters responded around 6 a.m. to the 2700 block of 7th Place Northeast to a house fire. A child escaped from the house and told crews that two remaining family members were still inside. Firefighters retrieved the two family members, an adult male and a child, and transported them to the hospital.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital but later died from their injuries. The adult was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Chief Gene Coleman with the Center Point Fire District says the fire seems accidental, but it is still under investigation.

