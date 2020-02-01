Center Point homeowner foils burglary attempt

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is praising a homeowner’s quick thinking in foiling a burglary attempt Friday morning.

According to JCSO, the homeowner called 911 after she heard someone break into her home just after 11:15 a.m.

Deputies quickly arrived on scene and observed a male leaving the scene. The suspect was detained and the stolen items were discovered in the suspect’s pockets.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Willie Bailey Jr. He has been charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property.

Bailey is currently being held on a $15,600 bond.

