Center Point grandmother, granddaughter remembered after weekend house fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) – Dozens of friends and family came together Thursday night to remember a Waniki Lashun Fox, 41, and her granddaughter Za’niyah Fox, 7, after they lost their lives following a fire Sunday morning.

Fire officials report that it happened around 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of 7th Place Northeast.

“My husband came running in the house and he was like it’s a fire, it’s a fire, it’s a fire Rhonda it’s a fire,” neighbor Rhonda Johnson Hicks said. “We all came running up the hill but apparently no one knew in enough time. It was a sad moment because they will really be missed.”

The community prayed Thursday night to lift the souls of Fox and her granddaughter.

“I just didn’t want her to pass,” neighbor Kaniya Presley said. “I just didn’t want nobody to be in the house, but when I saw them I was crying and I was just hoping nothing negative was going on. I ain’t want them to pass.”

One child made it out and was able to get help, according to fire officials. They got Za’niyah out but she later died at the hospital. Her grandmother died on Tuesday at the hospital, too.

The community released yellow and purple balloons in their honor.

“We’re going to miss them, they were special,” Johnson Hicks said. “If there’s anything we can do to help, I don’t want them to hesitate to let us know if there’s something we can do.”

The fire department is reporting this as an accidental fire but is continuing its investigation.