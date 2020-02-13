Center Point Elementary school to plant tree in honor of student killed in family dispute

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — On Valentine’s Day, Center Point Elementary school students will come together to honor their fallen classmate.

The classmates, teacher and principal of Ta’Narius Moore, Jr., also known as TJ, will plant a tree and release balloons in his memory.

The dedication will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at Center Point Elementary.

“TJ was a ray of sunshine in his class and our entire school. Every time he was seen he had a smile on his face,” said Jay Gary, Center Point Elementary Principal. “We thought that Valentine’s Day would be a great day to memorialize and plant a tree in his honor.”



TJ died in December 2019 after a stay bullet hit him during a dispute between family members.

He was transferred to Children’s Hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of his injury.

Since TJ’s death, Rickkia Allen, 29, has been charged with capital murder in the shooting. Allen was seen in court in early January for a preliminary hearing and is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

