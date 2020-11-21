Center Point church fire impacts food donations

Center Point, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews spent most of Friday putting out a fire at Greater Grace Baptist Church.

According to Battalion Chief Brad Appleton, the rear of the building partially collapsed from the fire; other structural damage was detected as well.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Church members, including Pastor Lawrence Jackson, tell CBS 42 they were devastated when they saw what happened.

Jackson says they had a lot of donated food items like ham, turkey, non-perishables lost from the fire.

He says they partner with other churches in the area and collect food to feed hungry families, especially during the holiday season.

Lawrence says the pandemic has taught him and the congregation of nearly 200 people church is more than a building of worship.

“I know the people that we pastor are resilient. They’ve grown. They love god. I’ve seen them come out here, week after week. And I don’t think no fire is going to stop us from worshiping. I think we are going to continue to do that. It’s even going to be greater to see them this Sunday,” Lawrence said.

Currently, Lawrence says they hold their services in the parking lot. If deemed safe from fire officials, they plan to host a service on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.