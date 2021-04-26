Census shows Alabama will maintain 7 congressional seats

The Census Bureau released the numbers used for determining how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets on Monday.

Sources said that Alabama will not lose a seat in the House of Representatives. There had been speculation early in 2021 that Alabama could lose a seat based on the April 1st reference date used for the census and slow population growth.

Alabama’s population has increased 5% from 2010, climbing from 4,779,736 people to 5,030,053.

The release of the apportionment numbers Monday afternoon comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

Several Alabama officials have reacted positively to the news.

Governor Kay Ivey said, “This data reveals what we’ve known all along – Alabama is a great state to call home, and many are choosing to do so. I am extremely pleased that we will keep all seven of our current seats in the U.S. House to provide valued and needed voices to advocate for our state and our people for the next 10 years. Our success in the census was certainly a group effort across the entire state, and I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a part.”

Congressman Robert Aderholt, who represents Alabama’s 4th District, released a statement, “I’m pleased that Alabama’s representation in Congress will remain at seven seats. Two years ago, I and other members of the Alabama delegation began to express the importance of Alabama having a good 2020 Census count. The people of our great state responded and made sure that our collective voice was not diminished in Washington. In the coming months, the Alabama Legislature will have to redraw the district lines to reflect the expected population shift northward. I look forward to working with the rest of the Congressional delegation and members of the Alabama Legislature as this process begins.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also reacted to the announcement Monday afternoon. “This is great news for Huntsville and the State of Alabama. I am exceptionally proud of how the Huntsville community turned out to be counted, and we look forward to seeing our local numbers later this year. With the dramatic growth in the Huntsville area, I believe we played a significant role in boosting the state’s numbers. Keeping all seven House seats is crucial to capturing our share of federal resources and representation. We’re grateful for the partnership with Governor Kay Ivey and her team in making the 2020 Census count successful.”

The full announcement can be watched below:

The census numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade.

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives are divided among the states based on population. As growing states get more congressional seats because of population gains, that means fewer seats for states that lost population or didn’t grow as fast.

Seven U.S House seats shifted among 13 different states. Texas, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon all picked up at least one seat. While, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia all lost a house seat.

You can find more information on the Census Bureau website.